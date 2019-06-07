Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Position Cut by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCO. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1,596.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $38.91. 793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,302. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $898.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 8.76%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $219,413.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

