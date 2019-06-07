Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Position Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $95.72 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $654.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $1,129,690.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $59,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,301,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,958,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,365. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

