Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK) Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 1,276.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 12.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $15.17 on Friday. Columbia Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

