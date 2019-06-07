Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 7,829.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,330,967 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1,072.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,005,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,640,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 816,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,712,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNH. BidaskClub lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH opened at $8.09 on Friday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $266.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

