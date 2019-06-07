Cognios Capital LLC Invests $2.40 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Stock

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,090.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $657.30 and a 1 year high of $1,094.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,021.86, for a total transaction of $255,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $995.92, for a total value of $7,469,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,023,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,437 shares of company stock valued at $31,553,420 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $960.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,140.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.25.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

