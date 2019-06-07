Cognios Capital LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

FISV opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $948,757.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,904 shares of company stock worth $8,738,657. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

