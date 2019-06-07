CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Position Lifted by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 570,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 361,385 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 106,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Erik M. Helding sold 11,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $190,467.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $249,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,012 shares of company stock worth $700,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.27. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

