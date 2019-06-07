Cloudera (CLDR) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stankey acquired 10,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $7,249,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 39,526.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 324,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 323,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

