Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,793 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,159,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $164.57.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

