Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 28,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.30 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

