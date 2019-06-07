Citizens (CIA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Citizens stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $56.45 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Citizens by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Citizens by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Citizens by 454.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

