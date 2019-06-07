Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 185,508 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 153,608 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cosan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cosan by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CZZ opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cosan Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cosan Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cosan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cosan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

