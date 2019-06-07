Citigroup Inc. Has $16.95 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,845 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $16,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 325,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $115.09 and a one year high of $139.29. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $232.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.49%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

