Ciena (CIEN) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ciena has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Frodsham sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $1,627,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,774 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 830,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 541,711 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,599,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after buying an additional 786,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,802,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 143,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

