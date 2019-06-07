Ciena (CIEN) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $78,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $379,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,774 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,865. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Ciena by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,969,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after acquiring an additional 240,201 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ciena by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Ciena by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ciena by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 195,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ciena by 440.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 81,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 66,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

