CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $973,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,063.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $134.13 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $159.20.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

