CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 5,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $215.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

