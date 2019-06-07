CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,349 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $13,600,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.90.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

