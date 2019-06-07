Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Holdings Cut by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,997 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.8% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $30,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 5,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.00, for a total transaction of $3,305,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $29,358,813. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,702. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $489.00 to $647.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $695.00 to $797.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $18.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $710.97. 19,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,598. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $727.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

