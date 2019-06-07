Chicago Capital Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI)

Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,224 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,971 shares during the period. SI Financial Group makes up about 2.1% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SI Financial Group were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in SI Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SI Financial Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SI Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SI Financial Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIFI stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. SI Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $179.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter. SI Financial Group had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.

About SI Financial Group

SI Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

