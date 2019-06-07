Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Stake Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,134.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130 shares in the company, valued at $147,673.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $46,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $202,486. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $44.76 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $599.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

