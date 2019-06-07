Charter Trust Co. Has $2.29 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $38,147,611.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,878.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $7,436,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 446,313 shares of company stock valued at $56,436,155 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.58 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $99.36 and a 52-week high of $134.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 5,637.04%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

