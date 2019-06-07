Charter Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 246,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $441,737.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 458,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,158 shares of company stock worth $978,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

