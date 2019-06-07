Centerra Gold (CG) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$9.00.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.63.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG opened at C$8.25 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.76 and a 52 week high of C$8.44. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$444.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.