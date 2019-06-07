Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Shares Down 5.6%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 3,392,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,420,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.08 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 6,540.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

