CDK Global Inc (CDK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $584.83 Million

Analysts expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to post $584.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.00 million. CDK Global reported sales of $569.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 113.53%. The firm had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.