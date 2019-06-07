CarGurus Inc (CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.93 Million

Brokerages predict that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will report sales of $140.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.80 million and the lowest is $139.20 million. CarGurus posted sales of $110.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $578.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $575.06 million to $586.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $702.88 million, with estimates ranging from $682.65 million to $716.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.94%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of CARG opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.95. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $2,360,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $5,094,306.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,262,869 shares of company stock worth $126,772,097. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CarGurus by 2,107.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,894 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 47.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 492,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,915,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,286,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.