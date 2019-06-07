CarGurus Inc (CARG) CEO Sells $3,954,234.08 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $3,954,234.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $4,703,284.36.

On Monday, May 6th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $4,765,509.54.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $4,682,151.28.

On Monday, April 8th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $4,773,727.96.

On Thursday, April 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $4,830,082.84.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $4,707,980.60.

On Monday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $5,094,306.80.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.95.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

