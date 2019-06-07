Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,970,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,563,000 after buying an additional 4,456,942 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,329.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,923,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $63,345,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,734,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,940,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Bicks sold 2,922 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $106,799.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $106,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $63,695.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,326 shares of company stock worth $2,307,436 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

IRM stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

