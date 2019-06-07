Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Opko Health Inc. (OPK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Opko Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Opko Health by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Opko Health by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP increased its stake in Opko Health by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signition LP now owns 19,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Opko Health by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,308.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $512,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,555,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,500. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

