California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,984 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,340,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 91,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,922 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $2,295,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,038,329.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,772.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,008 shares of company stock worth $3,580,455. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 4.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $96.70.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

