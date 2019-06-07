California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.99 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $647.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.26 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $222,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Touff sold 36,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,059,610.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,085 shares of company stock worth $6,895,313. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

