Brokers Issue Forecasts for Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ED. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

ED stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,172,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,096,000 after acquiring an additional 251,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,911,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,799,000 after acquiring an additional 356,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,636,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,569,000 after acquiring an additional 176,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,254,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,245,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,647,000 after acquiring an additional 664,206 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.