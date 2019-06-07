Brokerages Set Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Price Target at $11.00

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of METC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,848. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 425,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 305,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

