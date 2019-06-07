Brokerages Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Price Target at $67.67

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX:IBKR opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

