Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

