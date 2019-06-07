Brokerages Set GTT Communications Inc (GTT) PT at $39.67

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of GTT Communications to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Richard Calder sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $44,680.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,976,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $109,748.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 486,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,200,029.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,454 shares of company stock valued at $746,385. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 67.6% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 1,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. 6,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,501. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.91.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GTT Communications will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

