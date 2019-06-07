Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) Target Price at $46.14

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $52,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $399,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 488,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 393,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $835.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.41). Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

