Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) Target Price at $77.22

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,627. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

