Brokerages Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.55). Dillard’s reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDS. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

In other news, VP Mike Litchford sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $78,238.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.86 per share, for a total transaction of $45,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,572. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $79,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

