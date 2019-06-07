Brokerages Anticipate Nantkwest Inc (NK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nantkwest’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nantkwest will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nantkwest.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered Nantkwest from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 291,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,077. Nantkwest has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NK. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

