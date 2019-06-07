Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $938.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $229.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $232.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.73%.

In other news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,824,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $700,864.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

