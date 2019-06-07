British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BATS. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,210 ($41.94) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,010 ($52.40) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective (up from GBX 2,795 ($36.52)) on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,851.88 ($50.33).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,915.50 ($38.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,265 ($55.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96), for a total transaction of £250.80 ($327.71). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $22,732,147.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

