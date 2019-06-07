BRENNTAG AG/ADR (BNTGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. "

Separately, ValuEngine raised BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

BNTGY opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BRENNTAG AG/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

About BRENNTAG AG/ADR

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

