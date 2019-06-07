Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Takes Position in CSS Industries Inc (CSS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CSS Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CSS Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in CSS Industries by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of CSS Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.48 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

NYSE:CSS opened at $4.40 on Friday. CSS Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.38). CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CSS Industries Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

