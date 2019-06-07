Boralex Inc. (BLX) Receives C$23.07 Average PT from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.07.

BLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boralex from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Boralex from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BLX traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.22. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$15.96 and a twelve month high of C$21.62.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.4402367 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -178.67%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

