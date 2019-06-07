Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,948 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 267,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 262,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000.

NYSE BCEI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 96,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.54. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.38.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

