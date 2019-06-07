BNP Paribas (BNP) PT Set at €70.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.90 ($62.67) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.40 ($64.42) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.67 ($61.24).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP stock opened at €41.07 ($47.75) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.