BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $64,000 Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 108.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

TITN stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.38 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

