BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 18,404.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,075,310.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $140,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,774.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,595 shares of company stock worth $4,941,413 over the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

LIND stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $752.48 million, a PE ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 0.06. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $17.28.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

